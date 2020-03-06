Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GRG. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC cut Greggs to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,082.86 ($27.40).

Shares of GRG opened at GBX 2,112 ($27.78) on Tuesday. Greggs has a 1-year low of GBX 1,718 ($22.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54). The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 28.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,302.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 33 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

