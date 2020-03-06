Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Granite Real Estate has a 1-year low of C$30.78 and a 1-year high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

