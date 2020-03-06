Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) COO Sells $278,424.90 in Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $278,424.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,010,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ah Kee Andrew Low also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 13,239 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $972,139.77.

On Friday, February 14th, Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,069,250.00.

Shares of GDDY opened at $66.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.59. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Godaddy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Godaddy by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Godaddy by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Godaddy by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,990,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

