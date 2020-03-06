Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. Sells 2,305 Shares

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $158,814.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GDDY opened at $66.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39 and a beta of 0.57. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Godaddy by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Godaddy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Godaddy by 1,035.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

