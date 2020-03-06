Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Brett A. Pletcher Sells 10,441 Shares

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.48. The company has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $6,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

