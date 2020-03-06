GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GeoPark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of GeoPark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of GeoPark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Itau Unibanco raised shares of GeoPark to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NYSE:GPRK opened at $17.02 on Monday. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

