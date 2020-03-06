Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells $521,600.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,280,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generac alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $520,150.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $503,650.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $116.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $118.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.