Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) Director Buys $151,900.00 in Stock

Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $151,900.00.

Gamco Investors stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Gamco Investors Inc has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $22.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Gamco Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBL. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,006 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gamco Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,068 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

