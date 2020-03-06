G.Research Comments on Arcosa Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) – Stock analysts at G.Research cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Arcosa in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.70. G.Research also issued estimates for Arcosa’s FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $446.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 6.52%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.19.

ACA stock opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.50. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Arcosa by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Arcosa by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 265,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Arcosa by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Arcosa by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.