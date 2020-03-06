G.Research Comments on Apergy Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:APY)

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) – Equities research analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Apergy in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. G.Research analyst S. Wong now anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. G.Research also issued estimates for Apergy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Apergy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $247.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Apergy from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Apergy from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.32.

Shares of APY stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36. Apergy has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,923,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apergy by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 105,026 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Apergy during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apergy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Apergy by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

