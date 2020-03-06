FY2020 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Cut by Analyst

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Wedbush reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

RF stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $183,638,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 101,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.