FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.52. Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $26.75 price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGI opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. Pattern Energy Group has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -74.05, a PEG ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.844 dividend. This is a positive change from Pattern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -482.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.