FY2020 EPS Estimates for Icon Plc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Icon in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $7.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.84. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Icon’s FY2021 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

ICLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Icon from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Icon in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

ICLR opened at $160.41 on Wednesday. Icon has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $178.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.37.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Icon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 6.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Icon by 25.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,932 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Icon by 14.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Icon in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

