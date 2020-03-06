FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Issued By First Analysis

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) – Equities researchers at First Analysis raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Strategic Education in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 1st. First Analysis analyst C. Greendale now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $7.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.39. First Analysis also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s FY2021 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

STRA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $151.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.94. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $122.08 and a 12 month high of $189.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,762,680.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $211,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,861 shares of company stock worth $10,741,571. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

