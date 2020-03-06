FY2020 Earnings Estimate for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Issued By Piper Sandler

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for General Mills in a research note issued on Sunday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08. General Mills has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after buying an additional 950,411 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,132,000 after buying an additional 6,182,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,765,000 after buying an additional 151,437 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $327,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

