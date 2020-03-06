FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Issued By KeyCorp

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Duke Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.31.

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

