Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Fortive were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Fortive in the third quarter worth about $1,574,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 619,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,440,000 after acquiring an additional 187,365 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,124.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTV opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.57.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.