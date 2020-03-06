Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lowered its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,424 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,676,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $14,297,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.25 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,470.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,552,341.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,720. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.82.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

