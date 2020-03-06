Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 1.7% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $109.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,720. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

