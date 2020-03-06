First National Bank of South Miami Sells 54 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Boeing were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after purchasing an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $791,065,000 after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $575,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $260.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.98, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $269.60 and a twelve month high of $433.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.