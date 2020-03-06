First National Bank of South Miami Sells 320 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $54.50 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $54.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

