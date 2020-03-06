First National Bank of South Miami Sells 3,114 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,119 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.3% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $240.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

