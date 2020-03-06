First National Bank of South Miami Lowers Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGM opened at $237.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.49. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $193.32 and a 1-year high of $271.09.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

