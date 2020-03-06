First National Bank of South Miami Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,467,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,004 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 965,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,918,000 after acquiring an additional 568,535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3,934.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 380,095 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,935,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 88,843.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 118,162 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $22.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $27.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.