First National Bank of South Miami Increases Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up approximately 0.9% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Southern were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,110 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,593 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,370,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,120,000 after purchasing an additional 961,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,377,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,545,307.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209,483 shares of company stock worth $139,409,309 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $67.57 on Friday. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.02.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.04.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

