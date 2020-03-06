First National Bank of South Miami Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 15,094 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 370.8% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.65. The company has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

