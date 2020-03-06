First National Bank of South Miami Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

NYSE:JPM opened at $113.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $368.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.16 and its 200-day moving average is $126.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

