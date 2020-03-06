First National Bank of South Miami Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,584 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.2% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 387,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $221.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.