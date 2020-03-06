First National Bank of South Miami Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,101.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 653,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 598,866 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,775,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,443,000 after acquiring an additional 345,750 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,018,000 after acquiring an additional 192,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,518,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,092,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $133.50 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $162.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.95.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

