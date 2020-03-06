First National Bank of South Miami Decreases Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Anthem were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Anthem by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 74,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.46.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $287.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.74. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.