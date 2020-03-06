First National Bank of South Miami Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,043 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Comcast were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,904,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $985,053,000 after purchasing an additional 281,206 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,703,000 after purchasing an additional 317,246 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 6.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,936,000 after purchasing an additional 951,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $603,496,000 after purchasing an additional 228,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.77 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $193.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

