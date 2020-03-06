First National Bank of South Miami Buys 720 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 189.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 728,737 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 552,328 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,228,000 after purchasing an additional 261,777 shares during the period.

GLD opened at $157.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $158.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

