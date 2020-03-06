First National Bank of South Miami Acquires Shares of 2,962 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,026,000 after purchasing an additional 702,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after buying an additional 4,377,804 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,750,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,612,000 after buying an additional 708,443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,918,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,044,000 after buying an additional 156,806 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,907,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,163,000 after buying an additional 856,187 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.59.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

