Financial Survey: Revolve Group (RVLV) & The Competition

Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) is one of 26 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Revolve Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Revolve Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 6 8 0 2.57 Revolve Group Competitors 252 924 2628 90 2.66

Revolve Group presently has a consensus price target of $21.92, suggesting a potential upside of 53.26%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 25.22%. Given Revolve Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group Competitors -10.74% -19.23% -7.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Revolve Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $600.99 million $35.67 million 23.06 Revolve Group Competitors $15.42 billion $472.05 million 20.17

Revolve Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Revolve Group. Revolve Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Revolve Group competitors beat Revolve Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

