Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of FLTB stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.11. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.64 and a one year high of $52.15.

