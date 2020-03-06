FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

FBK opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in FB Financial by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

