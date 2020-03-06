Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.7% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $48,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $221.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

