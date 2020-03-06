EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Director Sells $155,080.00 in Stock

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $155,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EXACT Sciences stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average is $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.36. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. ValuEngine upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after buying an additional 75,266 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

