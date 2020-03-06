EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Director Sells $155,080.00 in Stock

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $155,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
EXACT Sciences stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average is $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.36. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $123.99.
EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after buying an additional 75,266 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.
EXACT Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.
