Everi Holdings Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Everi in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Everi’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Everi had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Everi stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. Everi has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $792.33 million, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 27.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 409,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Everi by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Everi by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 80,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 474.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 949,788 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

