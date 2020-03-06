Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Public Storage’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Public Storage in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.73. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.38.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $229.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.27 and its 200-day moving average is $228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $202.84 and a 52 week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 89.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.