Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

INE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.00.

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$20.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.50. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.61 and a 52-week high of C$22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Grover sold 21,932 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.26, for a total value of C$444,276.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,850,159.90.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

