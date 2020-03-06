Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Eaton Vance Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EV)

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Eaton Vance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton Vance’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EV has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. Eaton Vance has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth about $44,784,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 912.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 418,108 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,973,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,216 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 382.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 282,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 223,852 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,826,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 215,280 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

