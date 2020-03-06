Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ameresco Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameresco in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AMRC stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.09. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.55 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 488,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,777,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 14,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $233,755.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 957,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,800,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,923 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after acquiring an additional 86,900 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 908,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Ameresco by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 642,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,042 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 534,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 311,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ameresco by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

