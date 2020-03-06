Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Acushnet Holdings Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acushnet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.70.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOLF. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Acushnet from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

GOLF opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.66 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 508.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 58,346 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Acushnet by 37.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 242,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

