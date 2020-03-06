Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FWONK. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,485,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,275,000 after purchasing an additional 878,522 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,421,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,024,000 after buying an additional 653,090 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,746,000 after buying an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,379,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,669,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,693,000 after buying an additional 31,550 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

