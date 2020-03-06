Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,337,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 590.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 50,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.