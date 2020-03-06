Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Granite Construction Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Granite Construction in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Granite Construction’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Granite Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Granite Construction stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $916.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1,886,357.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,621,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,114,000 after buying an additional 205,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,265,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,068,000 after buying an additional 207,641 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

