Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE GDI opened at C$35.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.90. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$23.27 and a 52 week high of C$38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98.

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Craig William Stanford sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.71, for a total value of C$230,800.35.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

