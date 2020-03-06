EPR Properties to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EPR Properties in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EPR Properties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EPR. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $54.97 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.98.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,306,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,858,000 after buying an additional 112,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,084,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,235,000 after purchasing an additional 96,881 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,550,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,056,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,619,000 after purchasing an additional 64,455 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.72%.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

