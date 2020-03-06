Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Energous from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Energous in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Get Energous alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. Energous has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative return on equity of 139.51% and a negative net margin of 19,009.41%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Energous will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Energous during the third quarter worth $47,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energous during the third quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Energous by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Energous by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.